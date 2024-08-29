Liverpool open talks to seal late deal to sign Simakan

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with RB Leipzig over a deal to sign Mohamed Simakan before tomorrow’s deadline, as per the transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

After moving to Red Bull Arena from Strasbourg back in 2021, the 24-year-old has established himself as a key player for the German side over the last few years. The defender helped them finish in the top-four and qualify for the Champions League in every season since joining.

So, it seems after being impressed by his displays in the German top-flight, the Reds have registered their interest in signing him as a potential replacement for Joel Matip – who left the club last month upon the expiration of his contract.

Writing on X, Plettenberg has reported that Liverpool are interested in Simakan and they have already held talks with Leipzig to enquire about the details of signing him before making any potential late swoop.

The journalist says Marco Rose’s side are open to letting him leave if they receive a suitable proposal. So, Liverpool can manage to secure his signature should they make an approach before tomorrow’s deadline.

Simakan to Liverpool

However, Plettenberg states that Newcastle United are also looking to sign him and Barcelona have made a move for him as well. Moreover, Saudi Arabian clubs are also plotting a swoop for him. Therefore, the Reds will have to beat their rivals to get this deal done.

Plettenberg wrote:

“Newcastle, now exploring deal to sign Mohamed Simakan until Deadline Day! Barcelona and Liverpool have also inquired about him. There’s also concrete interest from Saudi Arabia. Leipzig, open for negotiations about the 24 y/o versatile defender only with suitable offers. Contract valid until 2027.”

The Frenchman reportedly has a £59m release clause in his current contract, and given he still has three years left in his deal, Rose’s side are in a strong position to demand the clause to be triggered to let their star man leave.

The 24-year-old is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also excellent in defensive contributions. So, he has the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to sign him before the deadline.