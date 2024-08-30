Arsenal submit £50m offer to sign Raphinha from Barcelona

Arsenal have launched a shock £50m move to sign Raphinha from Barcelona on deadline day, sources close to the player have informed us.

Mikel Arteta is desperately trying to strengthen his attack before the window slams shut after Arsenal missed out on number one target Nico Williams this summer.

The Gunners were willing to pay his £42m release clause but the Spanish international has opted to stay at Athletic Bilbao for another year with the aim of making a dream move to Barcelona in 2025.

Arsenal are on the look out for alternative targets and they’ve been linked with the likes of Kingsley Coman, Raheem Sterling and Anthony Gordon in recent days.

However, Raphinha has now emerged as a shock target with sources close to the Brazilian’s agent indicating that a move to Arsenal is a distinct possibility on deadline day.

Arsenal have submitted a £50m offer and Barcelona are tempted to accept as it will help balance the books at the beleaguered Catalan club. Barca have endured a torrid time due to financial problems and were forced to release Ilkay Gundogan to free up funds to allow them to register new signing Dani Olmo.

Deal close

Bringing in £50m for Raphinha would give them some breathing room and the Brazilian winger could now prepared to make the move back to England two years after leaving Leeds United for Barca.

The 27-year-old had been linked with Aston Villa but it appears Arsenal are now favourites for his signature if he decides to leave Barcelona.

The Gunners tried to sign Raphinha when he left Leeds in 2022 but the player opted for a move to the Nou Camp. He could now finally end up moving to the Emirates Stadium with Arsenal ready to hand him a contract worth around £250,000-a-week.

If a deal is agreed between the two clubs, Raphinha may undergo his medical in Spain rather than travel to England to save time. Arsenal will hope to push through the proposed £50m deal before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

It would be a major coup for the Gunners if they could get this move over the line as Raphinha is a top player. He’s comfortable playing on either wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder, so he’d provide competition for the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.