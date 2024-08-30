Liverpool set sights on signing Santiago Hezze

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on sealing a ‘last-minute’ deal to sign Olympiacos star Santiago Hezze, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

It is an open secret that the Reds wanted to strengthen the engine room by signing a new deep-lying playmaker this summer and were keen on purchasing Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad.

However, following the Spaniard’s decision to remain at his boyhood club, the Merseyside club shifted their focus to signing other targets.

They have now purchased Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia but he is seen as a long-term replacement of Alisson and, given the Brazilian is set to remain as the first choice option at Anfield, the Georgian has been sent back on loan to Mestalla to continue playing football and develop.

Moreover, Federico Chiesa has joined the club in a £12.5m deal late in this window to bolster the frontline.

Hezze to Liverpool

However, Fichajes states that Liverpool remain keen on signing a new holding midfielder before today’s 11 pm deadline and have now set their sights on signing Hezze.

The report says Liverpool are ‘determined’ to seal a ‘last-minute’ deal to secure his signature but they may find it difficult to get the deal done as the Greek side wouldn’t want to let their star man leave late in this window.

The 22-year-old, valued at around £8m by Transfermarkt, still has four years left in his current contract with Olympiacos having just joined the club last summer. So, they are in no rush to cash-in on him and therefore, Liverpool will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade Olympiacos to let him leave.

The Argentinian enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Greek giants last term, winning the Conference League. So, it appears after being impressed by the midfielder’s recent performances, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

Liverpool need depth in the number six position so signing a new defensive midfielder would be the right decision and Hezze could be a shrewd acquisition with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him before today’s deadline.