Man Utd explore deal to sign Carney Chukwuemeka



According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United are looking to sign another midfielder from Chelsea before the transfer window closes tonight.

The Red Devils have already finalised the formalities for the transfer of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain and they are expected to announce his arrival in the coming hours.

The club have also secured an agreement to sign teenage midfielder Sekou Kone from Guidars FC.

Sheth now reports that Man United are exploring a possible move for Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea. The deal would be separate from the ongoing negotiations for Jadon Sancho going the other way.

Late transfer deal

Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea from Aston Villa with plenty of promise, but his career has not progressed as promised. The 20-year-old has had injury concerns which has hampered his playing time.

The England youth international has been fit since pre-season, but manager Enzo Maresca has been reluctant to include him in the matchday squads. This is an indication that he could be leaving and Transfermarkt values him at around £17m.

United have made a huge outlay on Ugarte to bolster their midfield ranks, but they could be interested in signing Chukwuemeka for his potential. The youngster can operate centrally or in an advanced role.

Chukwuemeka was signed by the Blues from Villa for £20 million two years ago and the club could be tempted to sell him for less as they look to recoup funds for the deadline day transfer of Victor Osimhen.

United will be aiming to capitalise on the same before today’s 11pm deadline. The Red Devils are simultaneously discussing a deal with Chelsea for Sancho, but the Blues are looking into an initial loan.

The anticipated departure of Sancho could enable the Red Devils to secure additional funds and save wages which could be utilised for the purchase of Chukwuemeka before the transfer window closes.

A move for Chukwuemeka could be related to Mason Mount’s latest hamstring injury. Manager Erik ten Hag may want more depth and quality in his squad as the 25-year-old could be out for some time.