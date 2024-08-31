Arsenal
[Photos] Raheem Sterling poses in Arsenal kit after making dramatic deadline day move
Arsenal secured a dramatic late deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea on a season long loan. Here are photos of him in his new kit.
Arsenal secured a dramatic late deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea on a season long loan on deadline day.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was keen to strengthen his attack this summer but looked to be left frustrated after missing out on key targets such as Benjamin Sesko and Nico Williams.
However, Arsenal were alerted to Sterling’s availability late in the window after Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca made it clear in public that the winger was not in his plans.
Sterling was axed from the Chelsea squad and his agent set about trying to secure him a late move, with Arsenal entering talks over a potential deal on deadline day.
Negotiations with Chelsea proved successful after the two clubs agreed on a straight year-long loan deal and Sterling arrived at Arsenal’s training ground on Friday night to undergo his medical and finalise terms.
A deal sheet was submitted before 11pm giving the clubs an extra two hours to complete the move. The formalities were wrapped up in time with Arsenal announcing on Arsenal.com in the early hours that Sterling has joined the club on a year long loan deal.
Good deal
After securing the move, the 29-year-old expressed his delight at joining Arsenal and told fans that the best is yet to come from him during his illustrious career.
Sterling has won four Premier League titles, five domestic cups and has provided 123 goals and 63 assists in 379 top flight appearances, so he’ll bring with him vast experience and quality to the Arsenal squad.
While Sterling will mainly provide some much needed cover for Bukayo Saka on the right wing, the former Liverpool and Man City star can play on either side and even up front as a ‘false 9’ so he’ll give Arteta another versatile option in the final third this season.
To make room for Sterling’s arrival, Arsenal allowed Reiss Nelson to depart with the 24-year-old joining Fulham on a year long loan deal last night.
Here are some more photos of Sterling posing in his new Arsenal kit:
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 8 seconds ago
[Photos] Raheem Sterling poses in Arsenal kit after making dramatic deadline day move
Arsenal secured a dramatic late deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea on a...
-
Premier League/ 22 mins ago
Tottenham reach agreement over option to but Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis
Tottenham have reached an agreement to be the ‘priority option’ to sign Real Betis...
-
Liverpool/ 47 mins ago
Federico Chiesa to make Reds debut? | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Man United
Liverpool travel to Old Trafford as they look to extend their 100% start to...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 10 hours ago
Man Utd express interest in signing Edon Zhegrova
Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing LOSC Lille star Edon Zhegrova,...
-
Arsenal/ 12 hours ago
Arsenal in talks to sign Raheem Sterling before deadline
Arsenal have reportedly opened talks to sign Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling before the 11...