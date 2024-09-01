Fabrizio Romano confirms defender exit from Arsenal



According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal terminated the contract of young centre-back Omar Rekik before the transfer deadline on Friday night.

The Gunners had an eventful end to the summer transfer window. They signed Neto and Raheem Sterling on deadline day while offloading Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale.

Reiss Nelson also left on loan to Fulham with barely minutes left before the cut-off time. Romano now reveals that Rekik is also a free agent after mutually cutting ties with Arsenal.

He wrote on X: “Omar Rekik, no longer an Arsenal player as contract was terminated on mutual agreement yesterday. Rekik now available as free agent after his specific request to leave and try new chapter.”

Right decision

Rekik joined the Gunners academy from Hertha BSC in the summer of 2021, but he failed to make a single appearance for the first-team. He was sent on loan to Sparta Rotterdam before two temporary stints with Wigan Athletic.

In February this year, Servette signed him on a short-term loan with an option to buy, but it was a forgettable experience. The Swiss outfit made a huge administrative error, failing to register him for any competition.

After three years with Arsenal, Rekik has now parted ways as a free-agent. The Gunners have made the right decision on the Tunisia international, who did not receive any concrete offers during the transfer window.

The 22-year-old could have trained with the development squad until January, but he has chosen to pursue a new challenge as soon as possible. Being a free-agent, he can evaluate his offers without any deadline.

Rekik becomes the second high-profile academy defender to leave Arsenal this summer following Reuell Walters. The 19-year-old declined a new Gunners contract to sign for Luton Town in the Championship.

Walters was a regular in training sessions for the north London giants last term, but the teenager did not make his competitive debut. He has been ever-present for Luton since their return to the second tier.