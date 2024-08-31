[Teams] Arsenal vs Brighton: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Two teams boasting 100% records this season meet at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal take on Brighton in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Arsenal have registered victories over Wolves and Aston Villa in their opening two matches so they’ll be hoping to maintain that run with another win over Brighton in North London today.

Mikel Arteta made a late swoop to sign Raheem Sterling on deadline day but the loan deal from Chelsea wasn’t completed in time for the attacker to be eligible to play today. Goalkeeper Neto also arrived from Bournemouth but he isn’t available just yet either.

With Aaron Ramsdale completing a permanent switch to Southampton, youngster Tommy Setford is on the bench for Arsenal today and will act as back-up for David Raya.

Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba all start once again in defence for the Gunners while Jurrien Timber keeps his place at left-back. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori remain on the bench.

Thomas Partey starts in midfield alongside Declan Rice so Jorginho is among the substitutes again. Martin Odegaard captains the Arsenal side once again while Bukayo Saka lines-up on the right flank.

Kai Havertz leads the line up front after establishing himself as Arsenal’s first choice striker. However, Arteta does make one change with Leandro Trossard rewarded for his superb impact off the bench against Villa as the Belgian comes in for Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing today.

Summer signing Mikel Merino is facing a spell on the sidelines after fracturing his shoulder in his first training session following his move from Real Sociedad. Youngsters Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Ethan Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly are all on the bench.

As for Brighton, Danny Welbeck starts against his former club and he’s supported by Karou Mitoma and Joao Pedro in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice, Ødegaard, Saka, Trossard, Havertz.

Subs: Setford, Kiwior, Calafiori, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Salah, Nwaneri, Martinelli.

Brighton

Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood; Milner, Baleba; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Igor, Julio, Webster, Enciso, Rutter, Adingra, Ayari, Estupinan.