Liverpool ‘on alert’ as Guehi could be available next year

Liverpool are reportedly on red alert as Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi could be available next year, as per TalkSPORT.

The Englishman was a subject of attention in the recently concluded summer window following his impressive performances in the European Championship for England, helping his country reach the final before losing to Spain.

The Reds were linked with a move for him but they eventually decided not to make a concrete approach to secure his signature before the deadline due to his hefty asking price.

Newcastle United were the most interested club in signing him and even reportedly made several official offers to the Eagles to get the deal done. But, they refused to match Palace’s £75m asking price so a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition.

Now, TalkSPORT states that although Crystal Palace managed to keep hold of Guehi this summer, they could be forced to cash-in on him next year as the defender’s current contract is set to expire in 2026 and he isn’t in any rush to extend it.

Guehi to Liverpool

Therefore, if Oliver Glasner’s side eventually fail to agree on a new deal with him then they could sell him next summer to avoid losing him for free in 2026.

The report says Liverpool are ‘on alert’ and could look to sign Guehi next summer. Arne Slot didn’t compromise this summer and wanted to hold out to sign his key targets so Liverpool could renew their interest in Guehi if he’s on the market in 2025.

However, Chelsea could also get involved to bring him back to Stamford Bridge, while the Magpies could reignite their interest in signing him if he eventually becomes available.

It was thought that Liverpool would attempt to make a swoop to sign a new defender this summer following Joel Matip’s departure as a free agent. But, they didn’t do that and could finally look to sign a new centre-back next year.

Guehi is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also excellent in defensive contributions. He has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League and has secured his place in the England national team.

So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him to bolster the defence.