Arsenal and Liverpool interested in signing Bryan Mbeumo



According to Givemesport, Arsenal could face competition from Liverpool to sign one of the Premier League’s in-form wingers this season.

The Gunners signed Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea on deadline day, but they are likely to invest on a young winger in future.

Givemesport claim that Arsenal are firm admirers of Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, who was priced at £50 million during the recent summer transfer window.

Mbeumo will enter the last year of his contract with the Bees next summer and it is reported that Arsenal and Liverpool could seriously consider a move in 2025.

Top-class winger

The Cameroon international is predominantly a right winger, but he can also operate as a centre-forward. He was in good form for Brentford last season with 7 goals and 3 assists in 15 league games before suffering an ankle injury.

Mbeumo lacked consistency on his comeback to first-team action, but he has started the current campaign in superb fashion. The 25-year-old has registered 3 goals from as many league games for the west London outfit.

The Bees would ideally want to keep him in their ranks, but they could be forced to cash in if he does not renew his contract. If he were to enter the last year of his deal next summer, the club could demand a lesser price.

Mbeumo would be a superb acquisition to provide cover for Bukayo Saka at Arsenal, but the big question mark is whether he would accept such a role when he could be assured regular playing time elsewhere.

Liverpool could have an upper hand over the Gunners if Mohamed Salah were to depart. The Egyptian star has entered the last year of his deal and as things stand, he is not close to penning a contract extension.

In the possibility of him leaving, Mbeumo could secure a regular starting position. The former Troyes man has just turned 25 years of age and he has the hallmarks to become a top-class winger if he can stay fit.