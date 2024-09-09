Man Utd have concrete interest in Juanlu Sanchez



According to Spanish outlet ABC, Manchester United have a genuine interest in signing Sevilla ace Juanlu Sanchez.

The 21-year-old featured for the Spanish Under-23 side during the summer Olympic games where he won the gold medal. He was predominantly a right-back for La Roja in Paris, but has started as a central midfielder this season.

ABC now report that Man United were particularly impressed with Juanlu’s showing in the French capital and a representative from the club spoke with a colleague of Victor Orta, who is currently the sporting director at Sevilla.

United did not proceed with a formal bid for the youngster, but it is claimed that their interest is genuine.

Good talent

Juanlu has the ability to operate from the right-back or central midfield position. He started off his Sevilla career from the right side of the defence, but he has primarily featured from the heart of the midfield this season.

The youngster has caught the eye with his chance creation and recoveries, but we would be surprised if United go ahead and sign him. Despite his good showing at the Olympics, Juanlu has yet to find consistency at Sevilla.

He struggled from the right-back role for the Andalusian club last term. He was dribbled past 8 times during a Champions League group stage game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Gabriel Martinelli ran him ragged.

Juanlu looks much more composed from the no.8 position, but the Red Devils may need to monitor him during the ongoing campaign to find out whether he can be a positive addition to the first-team squad next year.

United are likely to part ways with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro soon. The club are likely to replace them with younger recruits with potential. It remains to be seen whether Juanlu emerges as a serious option.

Juanlu has a buy-out clause worth £21 million in his contract with Sevilla. His release clause was raised from £13 million back in January after he made his 25th first-team appearance for the La Liga outfit.