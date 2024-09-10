Man Utd were interested in Cristian Romero this summer

Manchester United were reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur ace Cristian Romero this summer, as per the Argentine journalist Gaston Edul.

Following a dire campaign last term, the Red Devils opted to revamp the backline in the recently concluded transfer window. They initially tried to purchase Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton and even submitted two official proposals.

But, after failing to secure the Englishman’s signature, Erik ten Hag’s side opted to shift focus to alternative options and eventually signed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

However, writing on X, Edul has now reported that Man Utd were also interested in Romero but Spurs made it clear that they weren’t willing to let him leave as he is a key player in Ange Postecoglou’s system.

However, the Argentine defender could leave next year when he will have only two years left in his current contract and Man Utd are tipped to revive their interest in signing the South American in 2025.

Romero to Man Utd

However, the journalist says Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also expressed their interest in him this summer and may look to sign him next summer if he eventually leaves. So, United will have to beat tough competition to lure Romero to Old Trafford.

Edul said:

“Cristian Romero had the interest of three teams in this transfer market: Manchester United, PSG, and Real Madrid. Tottenham responded that they wouldn’t sell him. He’s fundamental for Postecoglou. They didn’t even put a price on him. He’s going to have offers again in the next transfer market when Romero has only two years left on his contract.”

Romero is valued at around £55m by Transfermarkt so Spurs are expected to demand a big fee to let their star man leave. Daniel Levy likes to play hardball to sell star players and he is expected to do the same for the South American.

Therefore, it would be extremely difficult for Ten Hag’s side to secure his signature should they formalise their interest next year.

Romero is a top-class player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level by helping Argentina win the World Cup. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him.