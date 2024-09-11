Arsenal & Liverpool interested in signing Bryan Mbeumo

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo, as per Football Insider.

After moving to the Gtech Community Stadium from French side Troyes back in 2019, the 25-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Bees in recent years.

After helping Thomas Frank’s side gain promotion in 2021, the Cameroonian has displayed his qualities in the Premier League in recent times and has started the new season in excellent form, scoring three goals in three Premier League appearances.

Amid Ivan Toney’s absence owing to his suspension having been found guilty of breaching the betting rules, Mbeumo was Brentford’s main man during the first part of last season.

But, following Toney’s departure to Saudi Arabia this summer, the responsibility will now be on the African to showcase that he can be the talismanic figure for the club.

Battle

However, Football Insider states that Mbeumo has entered the final two-year of his current contract and Brentford aren’t willing to keep hold of him if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Liverpool are showing a keen interest and Frank’s side would be open to letting Mbeumo leave should the Reds submit a formal proposal worth more than £40m next summer.

However, the report says Arsenal are also keen on securing his signature and they can also get the deal done if they splash more than £40m for Mbeumo at the end of this season.

Moreover, Aston Villa are also in this race and Nottingham Forest tabled a formal proposal to sign the 25-year-old this summer and could reignite their interest next year. So, Arsenal and Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition to get any potential deal done.

Mohamed Salah has entered the final year of his current deal, therefore if Liverpool eventually fail to keep hold of him then Mbeumo could be a shrewd acquisition for the Merseyside club if they purchase him.

On the other hand, Arsenal have been looking to sign a new right-winger to support Bukayo Saka so Mikel Arteta could look to bring Mbeumo to North London in 2025.

Raheem Sterling has joined the Gunners this summer but he has signed on a loan deal and is expected to go back to Chelsea next year, therefore Mbeumo could be a solid acquisition if the Gunners purchase him next summer.