Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘in love’ with Aurelien Tchouameni

Arsenal could soon be in the need of a defensive midfielder with Thomas Partey’s contract in its final year and there being no intent on the club’s part to offer the Ghanaian fresh terms.

Football365 has reported that Mikel Arteta wants to bring in Aurelien Tchouameni as Partey’s replacement. It has been said that the Spaniard is ‘in love’ with the Real Madrid superstar – who was the subject of interest from Liverpool earlier this summer.

Tchouameni, valued at £84 million on Transfermarkt, remains happy at Real Madrid, however, as per Fabrizio Romano (via Football365) and does not plan on departing the Spanish capital any time soon.

Arsenal could still land Tchouameni

Just two years into his career at Real Madrid, Aurelien Tchouameni has won every accolade possible and therefore, the 24-year-old could already welcome a new challenge with a budding young side like Arsenal, especially if Mikel Arteta can get his pitch right to the Frenchman.

A £84 million price tag for a player who was unbeaten when he started a game for his club in 2023/24 is a reasonable price, especially when he is also among the world’s best players in his position.

Besides being a terrific midfielder, the French international will be able to easily adapt to Arteta’s system as he is an adept passer of the ball with the ability to carry it forward as well.

Tchouameni’s bonus is a powerful shot from outside the box, which England know well from the 2022 World Cup semi-final against his national side.

However, if Tchouameni is open to moving to England, Arsenal would no doubt face competition as Liverpool could also reignite interest in him given that they have been keen on the player since his time at AS Monaco.

While a move seems unlikely for the time being, one cannot rule out such a possibility in 2025.