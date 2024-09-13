Liverpool plot audacious swoop to sign Jamal Musiala

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make an audacious swoop to sign Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala next year, as per Caught Offside.

After joining Bayern Munich from Chelsea academy back in 2019, the 21-year-old made his senior debut for the Bavarian club in the following year before establishing himself as a key part of the first eleven in recent years.

He played for England and Germany during the youth level but he has chosen to play for Germany in the senior level and has now been an integral part of Julian Nagelsmann’s first eleven.

Musiala is considered one of the best young talents in the world and he possesses the potential to become a world-class player in future. So, clubs around Europe have started to line up to sign him as he will enter the final year of his current contract next summer.

Caught Offside states that although Bayern Munich are willing to keep hold of him, they aren’t anywhere close to agreeing on a fresh term with him.

Musiala to Liverpool

So, Liverpool are looking to take advantage of that and are plotting an audacious swoop to secure his signature in 2025. The 21-year-old has the ambition to return to England and play in the Premier League, therefore the Reds could manage to persuade him to join the club.

However, the report says Bayern Munich will demand a fee of around £152m if they are forced to sell him next year and the price tag could be a big stumbling block for Liverpool in getting any potential deal done for him.

CO further claims apart from Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed their interest in signing Musiala. So, the Anfield club will have to beat tough competition for the German international.

Musiala is number ten by traits but is also efficient in playing in the left-wing position. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to finish off his chances and also can create opportunities for fellow attackers.

So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him next year.