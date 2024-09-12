Romano provides update on Man Utd’s interest in Eze



According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have been scouting Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze and appreciate his qualities.

The Red Devils were linked with multiple forwards during the summer transfer window, but they made just one addition to the frontline in the form of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

In his Daily Briefing, Romano has now revealed that Eze is a player United have been scouting as they appreciate his ability. The club are tracking multiple wingers and there is a concrete chance that they could invest in a new signing.

He said: “For sure, Eze is a player United have been scouting and monitoring as they appreciate his ability, the same was true of Michael Olise while he was at Crystal Palace but the deal was too expensive and he joined Bayern Munich instead.

“In the next months, United will be tracking several wingers, and in summer 2025 there is a concrete chance that they will invest money in a new signing for that position.”

Top quality

There was much attention given to Michael Olise over the summer. He was linked with many Premier League clubs including United, but Bayern Munich eventually triggered his release clause.

In comparison to Olise, Eze did not receive any high-profile transfer interest despite an equally impressive 2023/24 season. He registered 11 goals and 6 assists from just over 2,200 minutes.

His release clause worth £68 million will be active next summer as well. Palace are prepared to accept £60 million as a fixed payment with the remaining £8 million in the form of performance add-ons.

Eze would be a fantastic signing for any top Premier League outfit. He has the ability to play on the left wing, in attacking midfield or from the centre of the park. He has been consistent in every position.

The Englishman has started to improve his goal contributions of late. He was involved in 17 goals and assists last term. If he can take that tally to 25 for the season, he is bound to attract big transfer offers.

United could be tempted to land his signature, but much could depend on whether they can offload Antony. If the Brazilian is sold on a permanent basis, they could make a big-money move for Eze.

The Red Devils could see him as strong competition to Marcus Rashford on the left wing with Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo vying for a starting spot on the right side of the United attack.