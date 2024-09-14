Liverpool ‘working’ on a deal to sign a new midfielder

After appointing Arne Slot as the new manager, Liverpool didn’t make many new acquisitions this summer to reinforce the squad.

They eventually opted to purchase Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili but the latter has returned to Valencia on a loan deal as he has been signed as a potential long-term replacement for Alisson.

It was an open secret that the Reds were keen on hiring a new midfielder and Martin Zubimendi was their primary target. However, after he decided to stay at Real Sociedad, Liverpool didn’t make a move for any other midfielder before the deadline.

Now, Football Insider states that Liverpool’s chief executive Michael Edwards is planning to sign a new deep-lying playmaker in 2025 and has already started ‘working’ on this deal. Edwards likes to identify targets through a data-driven process and he could do the same once again this time as well.

The Merseyside club were interested in Adrien Rabiot, who is valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt, and even held talks to sign him as a free agent last month. But, a move eventually didn’t come to fruition as the Anfield club opted to shift their focus to alternative options.

Liverpool eye swoop to sign a new midfielder

The report didn’t mention the exact name that Liverpool are looking to hire so it is going to be interesting to see who they eventually purchase to reinforce the midfield department in 2025.

Liverpool signed Wataru Endo to strengthen the midfield last summer but he has seemingly failed to impress Slot as he has found it difficult to break into the first eleven this season. But, the resurgence of Ryan Gravenberch has resolved the number six issue.

The former Ajax star joined the club from Bayern Munich last summer. He didn’t have a great debut campaign last term but he has now started to flourish under his compatriot’s guidance.

Despite not getting many new signings this summer, Slot has made a bright start to his Liverpool career. The Merseyside club have won the first three Premier League games this term, scoring seven and conceding no goal. Moreover, they defeated Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford last time out ahead of the international break.