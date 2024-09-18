Manchester United ‘on red alert’ over Jamal Musiala’s future

Manchester United have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich with the Bundesliga side’s sporting director Max Eberl conceding that his contract renewal is proving to be a difficult affair.

Mirror quoted him saying the following:

“It’s difficult, but not impossible – as Jamal knows what he has at Bayern Munich. He grew up here and has brought himself to this level. Talks are intensifying. We are extremely ambitious and he knows that he wants to win titles.”

It has been claimed that Musiala is asking for a salary close to £300,000 per week, which would make him one of Bayern’s best-paid players alongside Harry Kane.

The situation has alerted Manchester United with the report stating that the Red Devils are plotting an audacious move to sign Musiala if he fails to sign a new deal at Munich.

However, the report adds that Manchester City and Real Madrid are also closely monitoring his situation, so United will have fierce competition for the German’s signature.

Musiala, whose contract expires in 2026, is valued at £120 million by Bayern Munich and if the player does not renew his deal at the Allianz Arena, the Bavarians will be compelled to get rid of him next summer in order to avoid losing him as a free agent the following year.

Man Utd won’t be favourites for Musiala

Jamal Musiala is a terrific player and there will not be any shortage of suitors for him if he is up for sale. Manchester City and Real Madrid are already two of the world’s best clubs who will fancy their chances of landing Musiala ahead of the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old will want to play in the Champions League regularly whilst also contending for titles, which unfortunately does not seem to be the case at Manchester United, at least for as long as Erik ten Hag is their manager.

Bayern Munich could also bend their backs and give into Musiala’s demands as he is by far their best young player with the potential to be the face of their club in the longer run.

United though can be discounted from the potential race from his transfer very early on.