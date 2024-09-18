Arsenal closely monitoring Lille striker Jonathan David



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are closely monitoring Lille striker Jonathan David ahead of a possible move.

The Gunners were fancied to sign a new centre-forward during the summer transfer window, but they did not recruit anyone to bolster the department. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko was a top target at the beginning of June, but he ended up committing his future to the Bundesliga outfit with a new contract.

Caught Offside now claim that the London giants are keeping tabs on David, whose contract with Lille expires at the end of the ongoing campaign. The Canada international has yet to negotiate fresh terms over a possible renewal, but he has not ruled out penning a new deal with a buy-out clause.

January swoop

David has been long linked with a move to the Premier League. He had an impressive 2023/24 season with Lille, scoring 26 times in all competitions. He has continued the good form with 3 goals this campaign, but could move on in either January or next summer.

The former Gent man has already entered the last year of his contract and he is free to negotiate a pre-contract with an overseas club in January. However, Lille could prefer to offload him for a cut-price fee in January, suppose he does not agree to an extension.

The striker is valued at £42 million by Transfermarkt, but Arsenal could prise him away for half the price in January.

It remains to be seen whether the hierarchy go forward with an approach. David is a versatile striker who can play on either wing. He can operate as a no.10 too. His versatility could encourage the Gunners to come forward with a transfer proposal.

David has the attributes that would suit the Gunners’ playing style. He has a tireless work rate on and off the ball. He has good distribution skills and has the knack for creating chances in addition to finding the net. He would be a clever piece of signing.