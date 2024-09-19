Arsenal remain keen on signing Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal remain keen on signing Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic, as per a recent report from Tutto Juve.

The Gunners initially registered their interest in signing the Serbian a couple of years ago after being impressed by his displays for Fiorentina. However, the forward eventually opted to join Juventus by rejecting a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City to reinforce the attack and the Brazilian enjoyed a promising start to his life at the North London club. But he hasn’t been able to reach the level that was previously thought he would go and the injury problems have been one of the main issues behind it.

Kai Havertz moved to North London last summer and he has now established himself as the first-choice centre-forward for Arsenal but Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on signing a new prolific goal-scorer.

Numerous names linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer with Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Ivan Toney being among them. However, Arsenal eventually decided not to formalise their interest in any of them before the deadline.

Vlahovic to Arsenal

Now, as per a recent report (via Tutto Juve), Arsenal are still ‘on the trail’ of Vlahovic and they are ready to ‘make an assault’ to secure the striker’s signature next summer.

The North London club still appreciate Vlahovic and are looking to sign him by taking advantage of the fact that Juventus have been finding it difficult to agree on a new deal with him with his current contract running until 2026.

Vlahovic, valued at around £55m by Transfermarkt, was thought to be one of the hottest prospects in world football during his time with Fiorentina but he hasn’t been able to develop after joining Juventus.

However, Arteta has the skill of reviving the careers of struggling stars as he has shown with Havertz and the Spanish boss also has the ability to develop young talents with Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba prime examples of that.

So, perhaps Arteta feels he can do the same with Vlahovic and that’s why he wants to bring the 24-year-old to Arsenal. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase him next year.