EtH to make 7 changes from Barnsley riot | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United thumped Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup as they claimed their heaviest win under Erik ten Hag – a 7-0 success.

They return to the Premier League on Saturday with a visit to Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park, where they lost 4-0 in May this year.

A number of changes can be expected in the team’s starting eleven when they face Oliver Glasner’s men with the Red Devils likely to line-up as follows:

Goalkeeper – Altay Bayindir started in the cup on Tuesday but despite keeping a clean sheet, he will lose his spot to Andre Onana with the Cameroonian returning to his role between the sticks.

Defenders – Diogo Dalot, who played as the right-back against Barnsley, will return to the left as Luke Shaw’s participation still remains doubtful, while Noussair Mazraoui will play on the right side of Man Utd’s back four.

The central defenders are likely to change with Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire returning to the bench to make way for Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez.

Garnacho, Rashford and Eriksen to start

Midfielders – Manuel Ugarte started against Barnsley but might still not be ready for the Premier League’s intensity, therefore, Kobbie Mainoo is likely to be paired with Christian Eriksen in the double pivot. The Dane, who played last week against Southampton too, scored twice against Barnsley so could keep his place.

Bruno Fernandes will return to the fore as the attacking midfielder having been rested in the EFL Cup game and will be flanked by two in-form players, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. The Englishman has three goals in his last two appearances while his Argentine teammate was on target twice against Barnsley and also provided two assists. Garnacho is United’s top goal contributor this season and it is high time that he starts.

Forward – Joshua Zirkzee has just one Premier League goal since joining United from Bologna. He will play as the striker with Rasmus Hojlund unlikely to be fit for a starting berth despite returning to training with the team after his injury.

This is how Manchester United are expected to look on paper: