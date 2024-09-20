Tottenham join Arsenal in the race to sign Gyokeres

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, as per Caught Offside.

After letting Harry Kane leave the club last summer, the Lilywhites didn’t sign anyone to replace him then but they have now purchased Dominic Solanke for a club-record fee from AFC Bournemouth to reinforce the number nine position this summer.

The former Liverpool man has had a difficult start to this season and it appears the North London club have already started planning to purchase an upgrade next year.

Caught Offside reports that Spurs are contemplating signing a new striker next summer despite recently hiring Solanke and have shown the ‘strongest interest’ in Gyokeres.

The forward has come under the spotlight having enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 43 goals and registering 15 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Battle

Numerous big clubs around Europe expressed their interest in him this summer with Arsenal among those to have registered their interest. But, Sporting eventually managed to keep hold of their star man.

It has been reported that Arsenal remain keen on signing him so the North London giants are seemingly preparing to go head-to-head with each other over Gyokeres’ signature. CO says that Chelsea and PSG are also willing to hire the Swedish international in 2025.

The forward reportedly has a £84m release clause in his current contract and if the Lions demand this much to sell their star man then it would be difficult for Spurs or the Gunners to get the deal done.

After showcasing his goal-scoring prowess in the Portuguese top-flight last term, Gyokeres has also enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring 12 goals and registering five assists in nine appearances for club and country.

The forward knows about English football having already played for Coventry City therefore Gyokeres could manage to hit the ground running straightaway in the Premier League if he were to return to English football next year.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Gyokeres to reinforce the attacking department in 2025.