[Teams] Atalanta vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 2 changes

Arsenal are in Italy as they kick-off their 2024/25 UEFA Champions League campaign against Atalanta tonight.

The Gunners returned from the international break in style as Gabriel Magalhaes scored the only goal of the game to secure a crucial 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Boss Mikel Arteta has made just two changes from the side that started against Spurs at the weekend. Goalkeeper David Raya is among those who keep their place as the Spaniard starts between the sticks once again.

Ben White starts at right-back after another commanding performance last time out while Sunday’s match-winner, Gabriel Magalhaes, continues his rock solid partnership alongside William Saliba at the heart of Arsenal’s defence.

Jurrien Timber put-in a hugely impressive shift in the NLD and the Dutchman keeps his place at left-back. Riccardo Calafiori returns from a knock but Oleksandr Zinchenko remains out with a calf problem.

Declan Rice is given an immediate recall to the starting eleven after missing the win over Tottenham due to suspension. Thomas Partey starts his fifth consecutive games this season so Jorginho is the man to make way in midfield.

With Martin Odegaard out for the foreseeable future, Arteta has had to tweak his formation and it looks like Kai Havertz may be deployed a little deeper tonight. Gabriel Jesus is recalled to start in Arsenal’s attack.

Bukayo Saka limped off against Spurs with cramp but he’s passed fit to keep his place on the right-wing. Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place in the front three so it’s Leandro Trossard who drops to the bench tonight.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Atalanta

Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolašinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Éderson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Retegui, Lookman.

Subs: Patricio, Rossi, Kossounou, Cuadrado, Pasalic, Zaniolo, Bellanova, Samadrdzic, Palestra, Brescianini, Vlahovic, De Lungo

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Neto, Porter, Kiwior, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Salah, Gower, Sterling, Nwaneri, Trossard, Butler-Oyedeji.