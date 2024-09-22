Liverpool in battle with Euro giants to sign Nicolo Barella

Liverpool have joined a host of clubs to indicate interest in Inter Milan midfielder, Nicolo Barella, over a possible transfer to Anfield, according to Italian outlet InterLive.

Barella was one of the standout performers for Simone Inzaghi’s side when Inter faced Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad Stadium last week. His combative performance in the middle of the park earned him the UEFA ‘Player of the Match’ award as the contest eventually ended in a stalemate.

These two sides met in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final, where Barella once again delivered a strong performance — one that piqued the interest of Pep Guardiola and City’s director, Txiki Begiristain, who considered bringing him to the club last summer, according to the report.

Now, according to InterLive, Liverpool have made enquiries about a possible move to sign the 27-year-old – who has continued to impress with the Nerazzurri.

However, the Premier League side are rivalled by European giants, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, who have also enquired about the Italy international, according to the report.

Barella still has five years left on his contract with a €80m (£67m) valuation by Transfermarkt — a fee that could prove challenging to Liverpool.

Barella suits Slot-ball

With the versatility to feature in any of the three central midfield roles, the Italian stands out for numerous reasons. Barella embodies the quintessential box-to-box, all-around midfielder, with his most notable strength being his exceptional passing, particularly through balls and key passes.

The midfield ace is renowned for his energetic and aggressive pressing, as well as his ball proficiency, which aligns perfectly with what Arne Slot expects from his midfielders.

Beyond his contributions in scoring and assisting, his experience and success at the elite level have been monumental. Winning two Serie A titles, the European Championship, and featuring in the Champions League final speaks volumes about the experience and mentality he would bring to the team if he joins.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months but there is no doubt Barella would be a superb signing if Liverpool could pull it off.