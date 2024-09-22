Man Utd eye triple swoop for RB Salzburg starlets Oscar Gloukh, Samson Baidoo and Adam Daghim

Manchester United are targeting a triple swoop for RB Salzburg gems Samson Baidoo, Oscar Gloukh and Adam Daghim with the club already scouting the players this season, according to Fussball News.

Salzburg have been a talent pool that has produced some of the brightest prospects in European football over the past seasons and the trio of Baidoo, Gloukh, and Daghim are no exception.

Their performances for the Red Bulls have attracted the interest of Man United – who are now eyeing a possible swoop to bring them to Old Trafford, according to the report.

Citing HITC, Fussball News reports that United are showing a keen interest in Baidoo but face competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Manchester City.

The report further adds that the Red Devils are also monitoring the development of 20-year-old attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh, who is being considered as ‘one of the options’ to become the successor to club captain Bruno Fernandes, who recently turned 30.

The 13-time Premier League champions are also looking to reinforce their right-wing options and have set their sights on Salzburg’s 18-year-old forward Adam Daghim, who has caught the eye of United scouts, according to the report.

United eye Salzburg jewels

Gloukh and Baidoo, whose contracts at the Red Bull Arena will run until 2027, are valued at €25m (£20m) and €8m (£6m) by Transfermarkt, respectively, while Daghim’s contract extends until 2028, with a valuation of €2m (£1m) by Transfermarkt.

It’s fair to say that Erik ten Hag’s side had a positive transfer window where they addressed key areas of their squad, particularly in defence.

The club are now focused on bringing some of the brightest young talents to Old Trafford and have already secured the signings of 18-year-old Sekou Kone from Guidars FC, and 17-year-old Samuel Lusale, and James Overy from Crystal Palace, and Perth Glory, respectively.

There’s growing optimism about the club’s future, and they’re not relenting efforts, as they now have their sights set on Salzburg’s trio of Daghim, Gloukh, and Baidoo.

The trio are regulars for Pepijn Lijnders’ side and have already gained valuable top-flight experience in both European and domestic competitions, which would be an advantage if the club secures their transfers.