[Teams] Man City vs Arsenal: White misses out, Calafiori starts

We have a huge clash at the Etihad Stadium with two of this seasons title contenders locking horns as Manchester City entertain Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola has been handed a blow as Kevin de Bruyne fails to prove his fitness. The Belgian is ruled out with an adductor injury that he picked up in midweek. Ilkay Gundogan gets a start alongside Rodri and Bernardo Silva in midfield today.

Savinho keeps his place in the City attack while Jeremy Doku is recalled to start with Jack Grealish and Phil Foden named among the substitutes. Erling Haaland leads the line up front once again and he’ll be looking to continue his sensational goalscoring form.

Ederson keeps goal for Man City with Kyle Walker recalled to start at right-back. Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol all start in defence for the hosts so John Stones is on the bench.

As for Arsenal, they’ve been dealt a big blow as Ben White is nursing a minor knee injury. The 26-year-old is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench so Jurrien Timber starts at right-back with Riccardo Calafiori coming in to make his full debut at left-back.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes start at the heart of Arsenal’s defence once again so Jacub Kiwior remains on the bench. Thomas Partey keeps his place in midfield despite a poor showing against Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday night. Jorginho has to make do with a place on the bench.

Declan Rice missed Arsenal’s last league game – the win at Tottenham – due to suspension but he returns to start today while Leandro Trossard also starts. Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli all keep their places in the line-up so Gabriel Jesus is on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Stones, Kovacic, Grealish, Nunes, Foden, Lewis, McAtee

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Saka, Partey, Rice, Martinelli; Trossard, Havertz

Subs: Neto, White, Lewis-Skelly, Kiwior, Kacurri, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus.