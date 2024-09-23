Man City boss Pep Guardiola praises Gabriel Magalhaes



Manchester City shared the spoils against Arsenal in yesterday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

City were favourites heading into the encounter and they made the perfect start with Erling Braut Haaland opening the scoring after just 9 minutes on the clock. Ilkay Gundogan came close to doubling the advantage from a free-kick. The German’s effort hit the woodwork with goalkeeper David Raya visibly beaten.

Riccardo Calafiori equalised out of the blue for the Gunners in the 22nd minute. The Italian unleashed a stunning curling effort from outside the box to find the far post of Ederson’s net. Gabriel Magalhaes put the Gunners ahead with a headed goal before the half-time whistle, but City managed to get something out of the game.

They were handed a huge advantage with Leandro Trossard’s red card before the interval. City struggled to break through a sturdy Arsenal backline, but ultimately found the equaliser in the dying seconds of stoppage time through John Stones.

After the game, Guardiola was presented with plenty of questions on BBC Match of the Day. He was critical of the club’s defending before Gabriel’s goal and said that the Brazilian is ‘so strong’ in that position.

He said: “I admire my team. My team started well after interruptions for many things and after the first goal the referee asked the captains to talk. We defended really bad for the second one and they are incredible. Gabriel is so strong in that position.”

City are winless in the last 4 meetings against Arsenal with the Gunners coming on top on 2 occasions. The London heavyweights have shown that they are no longer pushovers and are prepared to battle it out for the Premier League title.

Both teams will be in Carabao Cup action in midweek. Manchester City will host Watford while Arsenal entertain Bolton Wanderers. City will be away to Newcastle United in the league at the weekend while Arsenal welcome Leicester City.