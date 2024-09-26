Liverpool ‘determined’ to sign Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi

Liverpool are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, as per a recent report.

After coming through Chelsea’s youth system, the 24-year-old decided to join the Eagles back in 2021 to play regularly and develop his career. The defender has showcased his qualities in the Premier League over the last few years and he has now established himself as the South London club’s captain.

Guehi is a regular starter for the England national team and he even helped his country reach the final of the European Championship this summer.

So, it appears having been impressed by the former Chelsea star’s recent performances for club and country, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

As per a recent report (via Fichajes), Liverpool have started working to sign a new centre-back to replace Virgil van Dijk – who has entered the final 10 months of his current contract – and have earmarked Guehi as a ‘perfect candidate’.

Guehi to Liverpool

Newcastle United were heavily linked with a move for the England international this summer and even submitted multiple proposals to Crystal Palace to get the deal done. But, they eventually failed to hire him.

Now, the report says the Reds are ‘most enthusiastic’ to lure Guehi away from Selhurst Park and they ‘will bid’ for the defender soon.

Crystal Palace demanded more than £70m to sell their star this summer but they could be forced to cash-in on him for a cut-price deal in 2025 as he – valued at around £32m by Transfermarkt – will enter the final year of his current contract next summer.

Guehi is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, is efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. However, he is not as good as Van Dijk in the air as he is not as tall as the Dutchman.

Nevertheless, he is a highly talented player and has the potential to become a top-class defender in future. So, strengthening the defence by signing Guehi wouldn’t be a bad decision if Liverpool purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arne Slot’s side eventually manage to lure him to Anfield next year.