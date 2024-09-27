Key man misses out as Slot makes 9 changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Wolves

Liverpool return to Premier League action as they visit Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening, just three days after comfortably beating West Ham 5-1 in the EFL Cup.

The Reds are looking to continue mounting a title challenge against Manchester City and although they were recently beaten by Nottingham Forest, it is starting to seem like an aberration in what is going to be a very long campaign.

This is how they could line-up against the Wolves:

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker’s muscle injury is not as bad as initially feared. If he is fit in time for the weekend’s clash, he will replace Caoimhin Kelleher in between the sticks after the secondary goalie made his first couple of appearances this season.

Defenders – Arne Slot has found a sound defensive formula as a result of the quality some of his players possess, but also due to the lack of options at his disposal. And so, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will start as the right and left full backs respectively against Wolves while Virgil van Dijk will return to take his place in the heart of defence from the previous league game alongside Ibrahima Konate.

Conor Bradley, Jerrell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas will drop out after starting against West Ham in midweek.

Gakpo likely to miss out

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are in top form and although Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo held the fort well against West Ham, Slot’s first choice duo will return to the fore against Wolves in the double pivot.

Dominik Szoboszlai is enjoying a good run of form and the Hungarian international will return start as the number 10 for Liverpool this weekend. Mohamed Salah will be recalled on the right side while Luis Diaz will re-enter the mix in place of Cody Gakpo. Although the Dutchman scored twice against West Ham, his Colombian teammate is in far better form so should get the nod on the left wing.

Forward – Diogo Jota was on target against West Ham and should keep his place to lead the line up front for Liverpool. That will see Darwin Nunez drop to the bench.

This is how Liverpool could look on paper: