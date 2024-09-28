£50m star axed as EtH makes 3 changes | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Tottenham

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday, 29th September, at 16:30 local time. The Red Devils are on a streak of two successive draws in all competitions and will bid to win just their third match of the season in the English top flight.

In hopes of securing three points to alleviate some pressure off his shoulders, this is how Erik ten Hag’s men could line-up:

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana kept his second clean sheet in the Premier League last weekend. He was also in goal in the Europa League game against Twente on Thursday and will continue to retain his place against Spurs in the league.

Defenders – Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot started as the full backs against Twente in the Europa League on Thursday night and will keep their place on the right and left side, respectively. Dalot will continue to play in place of Luke Shaw who remains injured.

Harry Maguire is likely to be replaced by Matthijs de Ligt against Tottenham with the former Bayern Munich central defender expected to partner with Lisandro Martinez in the back four.

Mainoo and Garnacho return

Midfielders – Manuel Ugarte completed his first 90 minutes since joining Man Utd in a £50m deal from PSG in the summer. The South American completed the game against Twente next to Christian Eriksen in a double pivot. The Uruguayan is set to make way for Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room. The 19-year-old will partner with Eriksen, who scored for Man United in the midweek clash and will look to make his mark against his former side as well.

Bruno Fernandes will continue as the number 10 and could have Marcus Rashford to his left side. Amad Diallo’s form has deteriorated lately and Alejandro Garnacho might resultantly replace him on the right flank.

Forward – Joshua Zirkzee will retain his place in the starting eleven as the solitary striker with Rasmus Hojlund unlikely to be fully fit to start from the word go in spite of making his first appearance of the season in the Europa League.

Here is how Man Utd could look on paper when they face Tottenham on Sunday: