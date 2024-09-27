Man Utd ‘determined’ to sign Athletic Bilbao ace Williams

Manchester United are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils have struggled with goal-scoring issues over the last few years. The situation hasn’t improved this season either as they have only scored five goals in the Premier League in as many games.

Therefore, United are now seemingly planning to add reinforcements in their attacking department next year to address their goal-scoring problems.

Fichajes states that Man Utd are ‘determined’ to sign Williams and they are willing to make a ‘considerable financial’ effort to lure him to Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has a £50m release clause in his current contract and the player reportedly wants a large salary hike to leave his boyhood club having already earned £8.7m-a-year in salary at San Mamés.

Williams to Man Utd

The report further claims that Barcelona want to sign a new left-winger and they feel Williams is the undeniable future in the attack for them. They have been the favourite to sign the forward in recent times but Man Utd’s emergence has complicated the matter and Ten Hag’s side are keen to ‘snatch away’ the player from the Blaugrana’s grasp.

The Spaniard has established himself as one of the best attackers in La Liga over the last few years and he has now also secured his place in Luis de la Fuente’s starting eleven for Spain. He helped his country win the European Championship this summer and scored a goal to beat England in the final.

Antony has been struggling in the Premier League after joining from Ajax Amsterdam for a big fee a couple of years ago. So, Williams would be an upgrade to the Brazilian if United were to sign him.

The Spaniard is a versatile forward as although he preferred to be deployed on the left flank, he is comfortable on the other side as well. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create opportunities for fellow attackers and can also finish off his chances.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure his signature by defeating Barcelona in this race to strengthen the attack.