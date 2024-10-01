[Teams] Arsenal vs PSG: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Arsenal return to Champions League action when they welcome French giants Paris Saint-Germain to the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw away to Atalanta in their opening Champions League clash. Mikel Arteta will now be hoping to register their first victory with a win over his former club, PSG, on home soil this evening.

Arsenal head into the game off the back of a dramatic 4-2 win over Leicester City to keep them right in the hunt for the Premier League title. Arteta has named an unchanged line-up from the side that started on Saturday afternoon.

Therefore, David Raya keeps his place between the sticks once again while Jurrien Timber starts at right-back after an impressive spell during Ben White’s injury absence. Riccardo Calafiori was seen limping towards the end of the win over Leicester but it’s turned out to be nothing serious and the Italian starts at left-back tonight.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their partnership together at the heart of Arsenal’s back four. Thomas Partey offers protection for the duo in the holding role with Declan Rice also starting once again. Jorginho has to make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Leandro Trossard was Arsenal’s hero at the weekend and he keeps his place in the attacking midfield role in the absence of injured skipper Martin Odegaard. Mikel Merino is in the squad for the first time since recovering from a shoulder injury. The Spaniard is on the bench so could make his debut in the seance half.

Kai Havertz starts once again and is supported by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings. Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling are attacking options from the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Partey, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Porter, Lewis-Skelly, Robinson, Kiwior, Kacurri, Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji, Jesus.

PSG

Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, João Neves, Doué, Kang-in Lee, Barcola.

Subs: Safonov, Tenas, Fabian, Asensio, Muani, Mayulu, Beraldo, Skriniar, Zague, El Hannach, Mbaye