Arsenal and Chelsea face battle to sign £85m Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal and Chelsea were competing with one another for a number of offensive reinforcements this summer. Both London rivals had been keen on the acquisition of a striker and in spite of being linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, a move to the Premier League did not materialise for either player.

Osimhen has since gone and joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli while Gyokeres continued at Sporting Lisbon and has made a lightning quick start to the season with 14 goals and assists in all competitions in just 10 appearances so far.

The Swedish star is expected to be the subject of interest for a number of sides in 2025, not least Arsenal and Chelsea, and it has been reported by the Mirror (h/t 90min) that Sporting CP have now ‘warned’ the English sides about their financial demands.

Any party wishing to sign Gyokeres will need to pay his £85 million release clause as the Portuguese giants have shown an early hesitance at negotiating a lower transfer fee for the lethal marksman.

Arsenal and Chelsea battle for Gyokeres

Arsenal and Chelsea could have competition from Tottenham Hotspur as well for Gyokeres but are likely to be in pole position to land the striker next summer. The duo are more likely to participate in the Champions League, have better chances at winning the Premier League and can offer a better financial package to the 26-year-old as compared to Spurs.

Mikel Arteta’s side are thirsting for a potent striker and will not mind spending a lavish sum on Gyokeres given his record and Arsenal could even hold the edge over Chelsea as far as his signing goes.

The Blues have not cooled interest in Osimhen, while Nicolas Jackson’s superb form could see Gyokeres potentially start his career at Stamford Bridge in the midst of severe competition.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus is far from his previous self and has struggled with injuries, while even with him available, Arteta has preferred using a makeshift option as his number nine in Kai Havertz.

It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Chelsea manage to secure Gyokeres’ signing next year but his recent numbers are enough to suggest that he is worthy of a £85 million price tag and will significantly bolster any side he joins.