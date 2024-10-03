Tottenham & Liverpool target Eberechi Eze pushing to leave

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Eberechi Eze is reportedly pushing hard to leave Crystal Palace, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites decided to strengthen the attacking department by signing Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert this summer. Moreover, Timo Werner also joined the club on a loan deal from RB Leipzig but he is likely to return to the Bundesliga side as he hasn’t showcased enough that would convince the North London club to sign him permanently.

So, it appears Tottenham have now started exploring options to sign a new forward and according to the report by Football Insider, Spurs are interested in Eze.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were heavily linked with a move for the forward this summer but they eventually decided not to formalise their interest in signing him before the deadline.

The report says Eze has a £68m release clause in his current contract and the clause will reactivate in the summer window next year. But, the player has now started pushing hard to leave the Eagles to take the next step in his career so Crystal Palace could be forced to cash-in on him in a cut-price deal.

FI says that Liverpool are also interested in signing him and they were also in for him this summer but didn’t make a concrete approach. Therefore, Tottenham will have to beat the Merseyside club in this race to secure his signature.

Eze is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the attacking midfield position as well as in the left flank. Liverpool currently have Dominik Szoboszlai as the only option to deploy in the number ten role. Therefore, signing Eze would add depth to their midfield department.

The forward is set to turn 27 next year so this is the right time to take the next step in his career as he is currently at the prime of his career. He has established himself as a key player for Crystal Palace in recent times and he is also a regular member of the England national team.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool or Tottenham if either club can eventually manage to purchase him next year.