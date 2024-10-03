Chelsea
[Teams] Chelsea vs Gent: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea kick-off their Europa Conference League campaign as they take on Gent at Stamford Bridge tonight. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea kick-off their Europa Conference League campaign as they take on Gent at Stamford Bridge tonight.
The Blues have enjoyed an encouraging start to the new season and sit fourth in the Premier League table following a 4-2 win over Brighton at the weekend which made it four wins from six games.
Enzo Maresca will now take charge of the clubs first Europa Conference League game having successfully navigated their way through the play-offs with a 3-2 aggregate win over Servette.
Maresca has made wholesale changes from the side that beat Brighton with Jorgensen coming in for Sanchez in goal. Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella all make way with Axel Disasi, Tosi Adarabioyo, Benoite Badashile and Renato Veiga coming in to the defence.
It’s all change in the Chelsea midfield too with Cesare Casadei and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall recalled. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are given a rest.
Pedro Neto and Mykhailo Mudryk start on the wings for Chelsea with Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke making way. Joao Felix replaces Cole Palmer while Christopher Nkunku comes in for Nicolas Jackson up front.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Jorgensen; Disasi, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Veiga; Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall; Neto, Felix, Mudryk; Nkunku.
Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Dyer, George, Madueke, Guiu.
Gent
Roef, Brown, Watanbe, Mitrovic, Torunarigha, Gambor, Fadiga, Delorge, Ito, Surdez, Gudjohnsen
Subs: Schmidt, Gandelman, Vancsa, Gerkens, Sonko, Samoise, Araujo, Dean, Kums, Fortuna, Varela, De Vlieger
Other News
-
Chelsea/ 6 mins ago
[Teams] Chelsea vs Gent: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea kick-off their Europa Conference League campaign as they take on Gent at Stamford...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 12 mins ago
[Teams] Porto vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash
Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure to turn Manchester United's season around as...
-
Liverpool/ 11 hours ago
Ryan Gravenberch continues fine Liverpool form vs Bologna
Liverpool registered their 5th successive victory with a 2-0 Champions League win over Bologna...
-
Manchester United/ 11 hours ago
Man Utd receive huge injury boost ahead of Porto clash
Manchester United have received a huge injury boost ahead of a crucial Europa League...
-
Liverpool/ 11 hours ago
Tottenham & Liverpool target Eberechi Eze pushing to leave
Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Eberechi Eze is reportedly pushing hard to leave Crystal...