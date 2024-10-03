[Teams] Chelsea vs Gent: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea kick-off their Europa Conference League campaign as they take on Gent at Stamford Bridge tonight.

The Blues have enjoyed an encouraging start to the new season and sit fourth in the Premier League table following a 4-2 win over Brighton at the weekend which made it four wins from six games.

Enzo Maresca will now take charge of the clubs first Europa Conference League game having successfully navigated their way through the play-offs with a 3-2 aggregate win over Servette.

Maresca has made wholesale changes from the side that beat Brighton with Jorgensen coming in for Sanchez in goal. Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella all make way with Axel Disasi, Tosi Adarabioyo, Benoite Badashile and Renato Veiga coming in to the defence.

It’s all change in the Chelsea midfield too with Cesare Casadei and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall recalled. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are given a rest.

Pedro Neto and Mykhailo Mudryk start on the wings for Chelsea with Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke making way. Joao Felix replaces Cole Palmer while Christopher Nkunku comes in for Nicolas Jackson up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Jorgensen; Disasi, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Veiga; Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall; Neto, Felix, Mudryk; Nkunku.

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Dyer, George, Madueke, Guiu.

Gent

Roef, Brown, Watanbe, Mitrovic, Torunarigha, Gambor, Fadiga, Delorge, Ito, Surdez, Gudjohnsen

Subs: Schmidt, Gandelman, Vancsa, Gerkens, Sonko, Samoise, Araujo, Dean, Kums, Fortuna, Varela, De Vlieger