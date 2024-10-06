Manchester United indicate interest in signing FC Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio

Manchester United have set their sights on FC Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio but face competition from Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet, Fichajes.

Osorio has enjoyed a meteoric surge in form since he arrived in Denmark from the Chilean side, Club Universidad de Chile last summer. With four goal contributions in the Danish Superliga this season, his performances have piqued the interest of several European top clubs including United who have now earmarked the youngster for a possible transfer.

According to Fichajes, Man United had scouts present at the Bloomfield Stadium to watch the youngster play for Midtjylland against Israeli side, Maccabi Tel Aviv last Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.

Following the departure of Jason Sancho and the underperformances of Antony, United are looking to add the attacking ace to their ranks to bolster their right-wing position, as per the report.

However, they’re not the only one in the race as Fichajes reports that Premier League giants, Liverpool are also interested in the winger as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah after previously trying to sign him last summer.

Osorio to Man Utd

The report also adds that the Premier League sides are rivalled by La Liga giants, Real Madrid — who have earmarked Osorio as a potential long-term successor to Rodrygo in case the Brazilian departs the club in future.

The Chilean winger still has a contract with Midtjylland that runs until the summer of 2028 with a transfer valuation of €7m (£5m) by Transfermarkt – which would be an absolute bargain for Manchester United if they can beat Liverpool to secure the youngster’s signature.

United already have Amad Diallo and Antony to occupy the right wing but neither of them provides as much creativity and goal threat as Osorio.

However, with Liverpool also eyeing a move for the exciting attacker, it won’t be straightforward for Man Utd to sign Osorio.

The Chilean winger is a top creative outlet with an instinctive finishing and it’s no surprise he already has 13 caps for his country at just 20.