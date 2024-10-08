Chelsea looking to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea have made a lot of expensive offensive reinforcements in the last few months but are still expected to look for bright talent in the transfer market. Mohammed Kudus is the latest to be linked with a move to the club.

Football Insider has reported that former West Ham scout Mick Brown believes the Blues would be keen on landing him and will not be fazed by his release of £85 million, as per the report. Brown, who was at the club until earlier this year, believes that Kudus’ price tag will be a hindrance for several clubs, however, he insists that one can ‘never know with Chelsea’.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also eyeing a move for Kudus but Chelsea’s financial firepower could see them trump their Premier League rivals to sign the right winger in what would be something of a coup.

Arsenal’s interest in the player is not hard to see with Mikel Arteta needing to add competition for Bukayo Saka on the right flank. However, whether or not the Gunners are prepared to spend though their nose for a secondary option remains to be seen.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are likely to see Kudus as a replacement for Mohamed Salah and consequent to that, they may be happy to pay his £85 million release clause given his sky-high potential.

A bigger move imminent for Kudus

Mohammed Kudus’ time at the London Stadium could be nearing its end. In spite of significant investments, West Ham have not matched expectations so far in the summer and the possibility of finishing the season in a spot that would allow them qualification into the European competitions is already looking unlikely.

The 24-year-old might not be keen on playing at a club where his potential is deterring, especially keeping in mind that a number of bigger sides are also monitoring him. And if he pushes for a move away from West Ham, the Hammers may be forced to negotiate a fee lower than his £85 million release clause.

It will be interesting to see how things materialise in the summer next year but Chelsea are expected to be in the running and could use their financial muscle to beat the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool to his signature.