Chelsea ‘re-establish’ contact for Victor Osimhen ahead of possible January move

Chelsea have had a longstanding interest in signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli. It had seemed as though a transfer to London would materialise for the Nigerian marksman last summer but the finances of a possible deal were not viable to the Blues, hence why a deal could not fall into place.

Having already been frozen out of Antonio Conte’s plans at Napoli, he decided to pursue a year on loan with Turkish giants Galatasaray – although that’s not to say there will not be talk regarding his future in the build-up to the winter window.

Chelsea recently decided to ‘re-establish’ contact with the striker’s entourage in order to study a January move, according to TEAMtalk, with the source adding that Osimhen’s price-tag for January has significantly dropped. Indeed, Chelsea could now sign him for just £63 million.

There were also rumours that Galatasaray could consider making Osimhen’s transfers permanent but such news has been brandished as ‘fake’, as per TEAMtalk’s report, thus handing Chelsea with a clear path for the 25-year-old.

Chelsea could finally land their man in January

Chelsea, in spite of their spending on offensive names in the summer, are expected to be opportunistic in the winter and Victor Osimhen’s availability could compel Todd Boehly into paying his asking price, which has significantly been lowered by Napoli over the past few months having been north of £100 million at one point.

The Premier League giants made some sales in the latter parts of the transfer window and are in a much better place financially, so a £63 million spend on Osimhen might be feasible.

A move to the English top flight has been mooted as a ‘dream’ for the striker, who would jump at the chance of leaving Galatasaray midway through the season if a realistic opportunity from Chelsea presents itself.

Osimhen’s arrival would significantly boost Chelsea’s chances of a top four finish after a strong start to the campaign, so it would be a significant coup if the Blues could pull it off.

Chelsea and Osimhen are increasingly starting to look like a match made in heaven, with all things pointing towards the Pensioners landing their chief target in 2025.