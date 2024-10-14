Manchester United keen on Rodrigo De Paul’s signing next summer

Manchester United midfielders Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are facing uncertain futures at the club, which has meant that Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte might be the only remaining deep lying players in their squad next summer.

As they bid to find a solution to their shallow squad depth in the double pivot, United have shortlisted Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo De Paul, Caught Offside has reported, ahead of a potential transfer for him in 2025.

De Paul is in the final year and a half of his contract at the Civitas Metropolitano and could be allowed to leave Los Rojiblancos next summer if a right offer arrives, though it is still unknown what price tag the La Liga giants may be looking for.

Caught Offside has added that the Argentine World Cup winner earns £100,000 per week at Atletico Madrid, which should not be an issue for Manchester United, while Transfermarkt has valued him at £25 million, which is a price that could reduce next summer keeping De Paul’s contractual situation in mind.

De Paul is a short-term fix at best

If Manchester United are able to land De Paul in a very cheap deal, he could be worth the money but in the broader picture, the 30-year-old Argentinean remains a short-term option at best for the Red Devils, perhaps in a secondary capacity.

In spite of playing in a low block in Diego Simeone’s setup at Atletico Madrid, Rodrigo De Paul is far from being among La Liga’s best defensive midfielders and at his age, there will also be doubts regarding his adaptability in the Premier League.

Having spent a big sum on Casemiro and seen their investment in him not live up to expectations, the last thing Manchester United need is to sign another player who would not be a good fit in their squad.