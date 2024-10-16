Man Utd make Ben Chilwell their priority target to bolster their left-back position

Manchester United have earmarked Chelsea’s left-back Ben Chilwell as their ‘top transfer target’ as Erik ten Hag looks to reinforce his defensive ranks, as per Caughtoffside.

The Red Devils have begun the season without a recognizable left-back with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia facing lengthy spells on the sidelines. Diego Dalot has been deployed in the position thanks to his versatility and he has not looked entirely out of place. However, utilizing a more natural left-back would be ideal for Erik ten Hag’s side.

As per Caughtoffside, United are exploring a move for a new left-back and have earmarked Chelsea’s vice-captain, Chilwell, for a possible transfer – with Juventus also showing keen interest in the defender.

The report adds that the club have also included Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies — whose contract will expire next summer, among the options they’re considering for the left-back position.

However, Caughtofffside adds that the Red Devils face stern competition from European giants, Real Madrid for the signing of the Canadian left-back. Hence, the club have now prioritised a move for Chilwell — who will likely be available in January following his falling out with head coach, Enzo Maresca from the first team.

Man United have also included Fulham’s left-back Antonee Robinson — whom they have admired for a long time — among their list of transfer targets, as per the report.

United intensify left-back search

The report further adds that Manchester United have also set sights on their former academy prospect, Alvaro Carreras who was sold to Benfica last summer. The club have a €20m (£16m) buy-back option for the Spaniard who could potentially return to Manchester less than seven months after departing on a permanent transfer.

Chilwell is valued at €22m (£18m) by Transfermarkt, which should be within United’s reach as the club intensifies their search for a new left-back.

The quartet of Chilwell, Davies, Carreras and Robinson are all recommendable left-back options who could create an immediate impact on the team.

While a move for Chilwell may be unpopular considering his injury woes in recent seasons, it is believed either Shaw or Malacia could return to full fitness around January further raising questions over the necessity of the transfer.