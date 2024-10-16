Tottenham in battle with Man Utd to sign Angel Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign LOSC Lille star Angel Gomes, as per GiveMeSport.

After coming through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 24-year-old never managed to play regular first-team football at Old Trafford. So, he decided to leave the club and join Les Dogues to play regularly and develop his career.

The midfielder has showcased his qualities in Ligue 1 in recent times, helping his side qualify for the Champions League last term. Moreover, he was called up by interim England manager, Lee Carsley, in the last two international breaks and Gomes was excellent whenever he got the opportunity for the Three Lions.

However, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this season, Gomes’ future at Stade Pierre-Mauroy is currently uncertain and Premier League clubs are now looking to bring him back to England by taking advantage of his current situation after being impressed by his recent displays.

GiveMeSport states that Tottenham are keen on signing the Lille star and they have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop next year.

Battle

However, the report says purchasing the Englishman won’t be straightforward for the Lilywhites as Man Utd are willing to bring their academy graduate back to Old Trafford. Moreover, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also keen on purchasing him.

Tottenham bolstered the midfield department by signing Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall this summer but both of them are still very young and neither has much experience of playing at the highest level.

So, after letting Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso and Piere-Emile Hojbejrg leave the club, Spurs could do with adding a new midfielder next year.

On the other hand, Man Utd have been struggling with their engine room as Casemiro has found it difficult to showcase his best in recent years. So, United are willing to offload him from the wage bill.

Additionally, Christian Eriksen has entered the final year of his current contract and is likely to leave the club next summer. Therefore, the Red Devils are expected to focus on strengthening the midfield ahead of next season.

It is going to be interesting to see who will win the race to sign Gomes – who is valued at around £23m by Transfermarkt – if Man Utd go head-to-head with Tottenham over this deal next year.