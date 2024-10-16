Liverpool in battle with Arsenal & Tottenham to sign Sudakov

Liverpool are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov, as per Caught Offside.

Following a successful nine-year spell under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have started a new era under new manager Arne Slot. They have had a strong start to this season and are hoping to challenge on all fronts.

The Merseyside club were linked with numerous names in the summer but they didn’t make many new signings with Federico Chiesa the only acquisition.

However, it was apparent that Liverpool were keen on purchasing a new midfielder ahead of this season. But, they eventually failed to do that and it appears they are now planning to reinforce the engine room in 2025.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Liverpool are interested in Sudakov and have been monitoring his performances this season. They have been impressed by what they saw from him so they are now willing to accelerate their efforts to lure him to Anfield.

Battle

However, Shakhtar Donetsk won’t let their star man leave for cheap and have slapped a £54m [€65m] price tag on his head. The Ukrainian side have shown previously how resilient they are when it comes to selling their big assets so they are unlikely to reduce their asking price.

The report says Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition from domestic rivals like Arsenal and Tottenham to get this deal done as the North London clubs are also plotting a swoop for him. Apart from those teams, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also in this race.

Considering Thomas Partey and Jorginho have entered the final year of their respective contracts, Arsenal will have to sign proper replacements for the duo if they leave the club at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Tottenham have room in their midfield department to add new faces following Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso and Piere-Emile Hojbejrg’s departure this summer.

Sudakov is a versatile player as he can play multiple positions in midfield. It is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Sudakov if Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal formalise their interest in signing him.