Tottenham & Liverpool interested in signing Jamie Gittens

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites made a few new acquisitions in the summer to reinforce the squad and attack was one of the areas that they prioritised strengthening.

Dominic Solanke joined the club for a club record £65m fee from AFC Bournemouth and Wilson Odobert was also signed, moreover, Timo Werner was hired on a loan deal to add depth in the wide areas.

The German has been a squad player under Ange Postecoglou and was given the opportunity to play amid Son Heung-Min’s injury absence ahead of the international break.

However, his performances weren’t up to the mark to suggest that the North London club would sign him permanently at the end of this season. Therefore, it is likely he will return to Leipzig next summer. So, it seems Tottenham are looking at options to sign a new winger.

According to the report by Football Insider, Spurs have registered their interest in signing Gittens and they could make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year.

Dortmund are prepared to sell the 20-year-old and want at least £40m for him but the German giants don’t want to let their star man leave in January and will only allow his departure next summer.

However, the report claims Liverpool are also keen on purchasing him so it won’t be easy for the North London club to lure the forward to the English capital. Additionally, Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for the youngster.

The forward has come under the spotlight having enjoyed a stellar start to this season, making six goal contributions in nine appearances in all competitions.

Gittens likes to be deployed in the left side of the attack but the Reds are already well-stocked in this area so he wouldn’t get enough first-team action at Anfield if he were to join them.

Therefore, the Englishman would be better off joining the Lilywhites over the Merseyside club if he eventually leaves Signal Iduna Park ahead of next season.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool will eventually go head-to-head with Tottenham over a deal to sign Gittens next year.