Man Utd making moves to sign Bayern star Alphonso Davies

Manchester United have reportedly started making moves to sign Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies next summer, as per the German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils have been struggling with their left-back issues for a while. Luke Shaw has continued to struggle with his fitness problems in recent times, while Tyrell Malacia hasn’t played a game for more than a year due to his injury problems.

Erik ten Hag was left without a specialist left-back for the majority of last season and the situation remains the same this term. It was thought that United would sign a new left-sided defender this summer.

But, they eventually opted not to do that. Now, writing on X, Plettenberg states that Davies is Man Utd’s desired target to reinforce the defence and they have already started gathering information to hire him next summer.

The defender has entered the final few months of his current contract and he isn’t in talks with the Bavarian club to extend his deal. So, he is likely to leave Bayern Munich next year and in that case, Man Utd would be able to secure his signature as a free agent.

Davies to Man Utd

However, the journalist says that Ten Hag’s side don’t feel they have a high chance of securing his signature and Real Madrid are currently favourites to lure him away from the Allianz Arena.

Davies is one of the hottest prospects in world football and is still just 23. So, if United can eventually manage to get the deal done then that would be a great coup.

The record Premier League champions went head-to-head with Real Madrid over the deal to sign Leny Yoro this summer and they managed to trump Los Blancos in that race. Therefore, the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that they will be able to replicate the same to sign Davies.

The defender is valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt and United shouldn’t waste an opportunity like this to hire a player of his quality for free.

Meanwhile, United will resume their Premier League campaign after the international break when they face off against Brentford this weekend and after that, they will take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League next week.