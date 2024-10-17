£50m man starts as EtH makes 4 changes | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Brentford

Manchester United are going through a terrible run of form and have gone five sucsessive matches without victory in all competitions. Erik ten Hag’s position as the head coach remains delicate, although the Dutchman could alleviate some pressure off his shoulders when his side hosts Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, 19th October.

The team’s injury worries have aggravated over the international break and several changes could be imminent in the starting eleven when compared to those who featured against Aston Villa two weeks ago.

This is how the Red Devils could line up against the Bees:

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana is a guaranteed starter at Manchester United. The Cameroonian will feature against Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Defenders – Noussair Mazraoui is the latest United defender to be sidelined. The Moroccan underwent a minor heart surgery in the international break and is not expected to be out for very long, though the clash against Brentford will be too soon for him. Harry Maguire has also picked up an ankle injury and will miss out.

Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt could return to the back four having been benched against Aston Villa. Jonny Evans, who started in Man United’s last game, is likely to keep his place. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain unavailable but Diogo Dalot will move to his preferred right side.

Ugarte to start in midfield

Midfielders – Kobbie Mainoo was amongst Manchester United’s casualties in the past fortnight as the English youngster was subbed off with an injury in the Aston Villa draw. He is likely to be replaced by £50 million signing Manuel Ugarte, who will play next to Christian Eriksen in the double pivot.

Marcus Rashford is expected to keep his spot on the left wing but Alejandro Garnacho is injured and could be replaced by Amad Diallo on the right flank. Bruno Fernandes will play as the attacking midfielder and captain Man Utd once again.

Forward – Rasmus Hojlund is fully fit having started on the previous two occasions and will lead the line ahead of Joshua Zirkzee.

This is how United could look on paper: