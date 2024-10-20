Man Utd ‘moving’ towards signing RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Šeško

Manchester United are ‘moving’ towards a potential move to sign RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Šeško, according to Italian outlet, Tuttojuve.

The 21-year-old was the subject of interest last summer with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea strongly linked with a move. However, the forward ultimately remained at the Red Bull Arena after signing a new contract extension.

With six goals in 10 appearances across all competitions this season, the forward has once again attracted interest across Europe with Man United looking to secure the signature of the prolific hitman.

Now, according to Tuttojuve, the Red Devils are ‘moving’ towards signing him and could send new arrival Joshua Zirkzee on loan to Juventus to pave the way for the potential addition of the Slovenian forward.

A host of top European clubs are also interested in signing Sesko and while a move in January seems improbable, United are beginning to make early moves to beat their rivals to his signature, as per the report.

Šeško’s new contract with Die Roten Bullen runs until 2029 with a valuation of €50m (£41m) by Transfermarkt but he’s expected to cost more than that following significant interest in the forward across Europe.

United need a prolific forward like Šeško

Manchester United’s frontline has been far from impressive since the start of the season. They’ve scored only seven goals so far, the joint-lowest of any team in the Premier League top 16.

United’s centre-forward duo of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have only contributed to just two Premier League goals.

Meanwhile, Šeško has been high-flying this season, scoring in every competition he has played in.

The Slovenian forward is currently one of the most prolific attackers in Europe this season and it’s no surprise United are vying for his signature to help improve their lacklustre forward line.

Šeško possesses a blend of speed, physicality and strong aerial dominance. He can best be described as the ‘complete package’ with no visible weaknesses.

His addition would no doubt improve Erik ten Hag’s side and would afford the Dutchman the chance to also possess a prolific forward in his squad.

Leipzig will undoubtedly demand big money from the prolific hitman and United could be ready to break the bank to land the forward.