Chris Sutton raves about Man Utd star Marcus Rashford



Manchester United picked up a 2-1 Premier League win versus Brentford on their return after the international break on Saturday afternoon.

The Mancunian giants were not at their best in the 1st half of the contest, but they stepped up their performance following the half-time whistle to register a much-needed win.

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund found the scoresheet in the 2nd half for Man United after two exceptional assists from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t BBC Sport), football pundit Chris Sutton was seriously impressed with Rashford, who delivered a ‘wonderful’ cross into Garnacho’s path.

He was quoted as saying: “Winger to winger. A wonderful ball from Marcus Rashford fed in to the far post. Alejandro Garnacho meets it on the volley and he crashes it past Mark Flekken.It is powered into the top corner. United responding in the right way.”

Good response

United looked 2nd best in the 1st half against Brentford. The Bees looked the likelier to score at Old Trafford and they managed to break the deadlock in controversial fashion before half-time.

Matthijs de Ligt was asked to leave the pitch on 3 separate occasions due to blood shedding from his head. The 3rd of those happened from a corner from which Ethan Pinnock scored for the Bees.

This did not dampen the mood among United’s players and they provided a good response in the 2nd half. Garnacho stepped up to the plate with a man of the match performance for the club.

Rashford looked a lost figure after starting on the right wing. However, the 26-year-old had his impact in the game, delivering a sumptuous cross for Garnacho’s sensational volley to level the scores.

It was a shock tactical change from manager Erik ten Hag, but it worked in the Dutchman’s favour and has kept him in the job longer. A loss yesterday could have forced the board to sack him.