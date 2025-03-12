Dorgu and Hojlund start as Amorim makes 2 changes | Predicted Manchester United XI vs Real Sociedad

Manchester United host Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in the second leg of their round of 16 tie in the UEFA Europa League tomorrow evening. Last Thursday’s opening bout between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at the Reale Arena after Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty cancelled out Joshua Zirkzee’s opener.

The Red Devils need to clinch a win in front of their home supporters to secure passage into the quarter-final of the competition and given that clinching the Europa League remains their only realistic chance of earning a Champions League berth for next season, the players will need to put their best foot forward. Here’s a look at United’s potential eleven for the game.

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana is expected to keep his place between the sticks for the second leg.

Defenders – Leny Yoro was injured in the weekend’s game versus Arsenal and could miss the Real Sociedad clash, so the back three could see Matthijs de Ligt partner with Victor Lindelof, while Noussair Mazraoui is likely complete the defence considering Harry Maguire’s potential absence as well.

Hojlund starts

Midfielders – Diogo Dalot played as the left wing back against Arsenal but could return to his preferred right side this time around, while Patrick Dorgu might also get the nod as the team’s left wing back. Bruno Fernandes is expected to keep his place on the team sheet as the central midfielder though he will play in the final third more often than not. The Portuguese international is likely to have Casemiro as his partner in the engine room.

Forwards – Christian Eriksen might drop out from the front three, thus allowing Alejandro Garnacho to start on the left wing. Joshua Zirkzee may play on the right flank and will look to add to his goal from last week. £72 million hitman Rasmus Hojlund is expected to be the number nine, though he and Zirkzee may interchange positions often during the game.

Here is how Manchester United may look on paper.