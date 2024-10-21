Arsenal ‘best positioned’ to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are reportedly in the best position to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 26-year-old has come under the spotlight following impressive performances for the Lions in recent times. Last season, he scored 43 goals and registered 15 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions, helping his side win the league title.

The forward hasn’t slowed down at all this term, making 16 goal contributions in 12 games in all competitions for Ruben Amorim’s side. Moreover, Gyokeres has been showcasing his qualities on the international stage as well, scoring four goals and notching up three assists for Sweden in four Nations League appearances in the last two international breaks.

Now, Fichajes states that following his recent brilliant performances, the Sporting star has attracted a lot of attention from several big European clubs with Arsenal ‘best positioned’ to secure his signature next summer.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their attack with a prolific striker and have earmarked Gyokeres as an ideal signing. They currently have a slight ‘advantage’ over other clubs to sign him but he is likely to cost around £83m so he won’t be a cheap acquisition.

Gyokeres to Arsenal

It was widely reported that the North London club wanted to sign a new striker in the summer window but despite being linked with numerous names, they eventually opted not to hire anyone before the deadline.

Instead, Mikel Arteta allowed Eddie Nketiah to join Crystal Palace late in the window. Now, it seems Arsenal are planning to reinforce the frontline next year.

Following Nketiah’s departure, Arteta has been left with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as the two centre-forward options. The German has been in excellent form thus far this season but the former Manchester City star has found it difficult to showcase his best this term.

Therefore, purchasing a new striker wouldn’t be a bad decision. Gyokeres is a highly talented player and has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the Portuguese top-flight in recent times.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to lure him to the Emirates Stadium next summer.