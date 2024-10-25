Liverpool plot surprise swoop to sign Oscar Mingueza

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to sign Celta Vigo star Oscar Mingueza, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through Barcelona’s famous La Masia youth system, the 25-year-old made his senior debut for the club back in 2020. But, he couldn’t manage to secure his place in the Blaugrana squad and was allowed to leave to join Los Celestes back in 2022.

Upon moving to Balaidos, Mingueza has established himself as a key player and has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring twice and registering five assists in eight La Liga appearances.

According to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool have identified Mingueza as a serious target to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has entered the final few months of his current contract with Real Madrid favourite to secure his service.

The 25-year-old’s current deal with Celta will expire in 2026 and he has a £17m release clause in his deal. So, purchasing him wouldn’t be a problem from the financial point of view for the Merseyside club.

Mingueza to Liverpool

But, Barcelona hold a 50% sell-on clause for Mingueza therefore Los Celestes want to negotiate with Liverpool and sell him for a significant profit next year.

The Spaniard, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the right-back position as well as the centre-back role. He is technically sound, comfortable with the ball at his feet, can play out from the back, is good in the air and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Liverpool’s new manager Arne Slot likes to deploy a technically sound defender – who can play out from the back – and Mingueza has the necessary qualities to play in his system.

However, the Spaniard hasn’t proven his worth at the highest level yet so it would be a big gamble to sign him as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold – who is one of the best right-backs in the world at the moment.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds eventually opt to make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield next year to strengthen the defensive department.

Meanwhile, following a 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek, Liverpool will face off against title rival Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.