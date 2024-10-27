[Teams] Arsenal vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups as Saka starts

We have a huge top of the table clash to look forward to as Arsenal entertain Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has been handed a big boost as Jurrien Timber has been passed fit to return in defence for Arsenal having missed the last few games with a muscle injury. The Dutchman lines-up at left-back with Riccardo Calafiori missing out due to a knee injury that he picked up against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek.

With William Saliba suspended, Ben White moves into the middle of Arsenal’s defence alongside Gabriel Magalhaes while Thomas Partey drops into right-back from midfield. Mikel Merino comes in to start alongside Declan Rice in the middle of the park and Leandro Trossard keeps his place in the attacking midfield role in the absence of Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal have also received a major boost in attack as Bukayo Saka is passed fit to return after recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained playing for England during the international break earlier this month. Saka starts along with Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz in attack for the Gunners today.

As for Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson making up the back four. Ryan Gravenberch is joined by Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones in midfield so Dominik Szoboszlai has to settle for a place on the bench.

Mohamed Salah starts on the right wing for Liverpool once again while Luis Diaz also offers support to Darwin Nunez. Cody Gakpo has to make do for a place among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya, Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber, Rice, Merino, Trossard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Subs: Neto, Nichols, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus.

Liverpool

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton.